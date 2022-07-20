BB relaxes loan rescheduling policy for defaulters

Bangladesh Bank (BB) Monday relaxed substantially the policy for rescheduling defaulted loans, allowing defaulters to repay term loans over a maximum period of eight years whereas it was previously two years.

Defaulters will also be allowed to reschedule their non-performing loans (NPLs) four times whereas previously they could do so three times, BB said in a notice.

He central Bank said the new rules have been issued to keep the financial sector stable from the adverse impacts stemming from the long-lasting effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the prolonging Russia-Ukraine war.

As per the new rules, defaulters who took term loans would be allowed to repay funds over a period of six years to eight years. In contrast, it was previously nine months to two years.

Term loans, which have tenures of more than one year, are usually given out to businesses to set up new industrial units and expand existing ones.

Defaulters who avail working capital and demand loans would be permitted to pay back their loans over a period of five years to seven years. In contrast, it was previously six months to 18 months.

Clients usually avail working capital and demand loans, which have tenures below one year, to run their ongoing businesses. They will also enjoy a grace period between six months and one year before they need to start repaying the rescheduled loans. Such grace periods were absent in the previous central bank policy.

The BB has also declared a big relaxation of rules on down payments which are required to be made by defaulters. As per the rules, defaulters who took term loans would have to give only 2.5 per cent to 6.5 per cent of their total NPLs instead of the previous 10 per cent to 30 per cent.

They will have to provide down payments of 2.5 per cent to 5 per cent of their total NPLs if they have taken working capital or demand loans. The earlier range of the down payment was from five per cent to 15 per cent.

After rescheduling the NPLs, exporters will have to repay 2 per cent of the rescheduled loans in order to get new funds from banks. Previously it was 7.5 per cent.

Common borrowers will have to pay 3 per cent of their defaulted loans to enjoy new loans in contrast to a previous 15 per cent. Regular borrowers, who have not entered the default zone, will also be permitted to restructure their loans.

Under the process, banks can extend the repayment tenure by up to 50 per cent whereas it was previously 25 per cent.

The defaulters, who earlier rescheduled their NPLs more than four times, will be allowed to reschedule their default loans for one more time.

The BB in the notice said defaulters would not be allowed to reschedule their defaulted loans for a fourth time after December 2023. Habitual defaulters will not be allowed to enjoy any policy support from the relaxed rules, according to the BB.



















