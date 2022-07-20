

ECNEC okays proposal to hike Dhaka Metro project cost by Tk 11,856cr

With the increased cost the total project cost now stands at Tk 33,471.99 from Tk Tk 21,958 crore earlier. With the revised Dhaka Metro Rail the ECNEC has approved eigh projects involving Tk 15,856 crore.

Recently, the implementation period of metro rail project has been extended by 18 months along with addition of 1.6 km distance from Motijheel to Kamalapur, causing the rise of project cost.

Prime Minister and chairperson of the ECNEC Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting virtually from Ganabhaban while cabinet ministers, state ministers, secretaries and planning commission members attended the meeting held at Sher-e-Banglanagar NEC conference room.

Planning Minister MA Mannan and State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam later briefed the press. Mannan said the total cost of implementing the eight projects approved on Tuesdaywill be Tk 15, 856.80 crores -- Tk 12,444.25 crore will be available from the government funds, Tk 3 277.98 crore will come from foreign loans and Tk 134.57 crore from own funds of organizations the projects belong.

The planning minister said the Russia-Ukraine war, Covid-19 pandemic and other global factors are impacting Bangladesh economy. Inflation is one of them. The soaring price of edible oil is impacting every home. The government has adopted several strategies to face the challenge.

He said prices of essential products like rice, lentil, oil, onion will start decreasing. By the end of July, prices will decrease further. But it is difficult how much it will fall. He said visibly prices of edible oil are already falling.

The Minister said the total duration of the metro rail project will be 13 years. It was scheduled to be completed in June 2024, starting from 2012. But as per the revised project proposal, the work will be completed now by December 2025.

JICA is the main lender for the project providing Tk 19,718 crore. The government is providing the remaining Tk 13,754 crore. It is a priority project. Planning Commission sources said the implementation progress of Metrorail project is 92 per cent till last June while financial spending progress is about 90 per cent. The additional cost will also include construction of station plaza at Kamalapur.

The meeting sources said, 36 private buildings and 40 other infrastructures will be damaged during the construction of the station. About one and a half acres of land will be acquired. Its cost has been estimated at Tk 861 crore, in addition to Tk 1,773 crore for compensation of land owned by government organizations.

Other projects approved include four-lane upgrading of Chattogram-Rangamati National Highway (N-106) from Hathajari to Raujan (1st Revised), four lane upgradation of Itakhola Mathkhola-Katiadi Road and Nayapara Arai Hazar Narsingdi-Raipura;

Construction projects of the ministry of power, energy and mineral resources; ministry of health and family welfare population based cervical and breast Cancer screening program (EPCBCSP) (2nd Revised) Project with Electronic Data Tracking; Khagrachari city and adjacent infrastructure protection project from river erosion;

Two projects of the ministry of local government, rural development and cooperatives are Upazila management and development (UGDP) (2nd Revised) Project and Greater Dinajpur district rural Infrastructure Development Project.

















The Executive Committee on National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved a proposal to increase the Dhaka Metro Rail (MR-6) project by another Tk 11,856 crore.With the increased cost the total project cost now stands at Tk 33,471.99 from Tk Tk 21,958 crore earlier. With the revised Dhaka Metro Rail the ECNEC has approved eigh projects involving Tk 15,856 crore.Recently, the implementation period of metro rail project has been extended by 18 months along with addition of 1.6 km distance from Motijheel to Kamalapur, causing the rise of project cost.Prime Minister and chairperson of the ECNEC Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting virtually from Ganabhaban while cabinet ministers, state ministers, secretaries and planning commission members attended the meeting held at Sher-e-Banglanagar NEC conference room.Planning Minister MA Mannan and State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam later briefed the press. Mannan said the total cost of implementing the eight projects approved on Tuesdaywill be Tk 15, 856.80 crores -- Tk 12,444.25 crore will be available from the government funds, Tk 3 277.98 crore will come from foreign loans and Tk 134.57 crore from own funds of organizations the projects belong.The planning minister said the Russia-Ukraine war, Covid-19 pandemic and other global factors are impacting Bangladesh economy. Inflation is one of them. The soaring price of edible oil is impacting every home. The government has adopted several strategies to face the challenge.He said prices of essential products like rice, lentil, oil, onion will start decreasing. By the end of July, prices will decrease further. But it is difficult how much it will fall. He said visibly prices of edible oil are already falling.The Minister said the total duration of the metro rail project will be 13 years. It was scheduled to be completed in June 2024, starting from 2012. But as per the revised project proposal, the work will be completed now by December 2025.JICA is the main lender for the project providing Tk 19,718 crore. The government is providing the remaining Tk 13,754 crore. It is a priority project. Planning Commission sources said the implementation progress of Metrorail project is 92 per cent till last June while financial spending progress is about 90 per cent. The additional cost will also include construction of station plaza at Kamalapur.The meeting sources said, 36 private buildings and 40 other infrastructures will be damaged during the construction of the station. About one and a half acres of land will be acquired. Its cost has been estimated at Tk 861 crore, in addition to Tk 1,773 crore for compensation of land owned by government organizations.Other projects approved include four-lane upgrading of Chattogram-Rangamati National Highway (N-106) from Hathajari to Raujan (1st Revised), four lane upgradation of Itakhola Mathkhola-Katiadi Road and Nayapara Arai Hazar Narsingdi-Raipura;Construction projects of the ministry of power, energy and mineral resources; ministry of health and family welfare population based cervical and breast Cancer screening program (EPCBCSP) (2nd Revised) Project with Electronic Data Tracking; Khagrachari city and adjacent infrastructure protection project from river erosion;Two projects of the ministry of local government, rural development and cooperatives are Upazila management and development (UGDP) (2nd Revised) Project and Greater Dinajpur district rural Infrastructure Development Project.