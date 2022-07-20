Video
Tk 25,000cr refinance scheme unveiled for small-cottage industries

Published : Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Tuesday unveiled a Tk 25,000 crore refinancing scheme for the country's cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs).
The refinance scheme against term loans for the CMSME sector will be revolving and will have a three-year tenure, said the central bank in a notice.
"If needed, the fund size will be increased further," it added.
The new scheme is aimed at creating easy access to funds for the entrepreneurs in the sector.
The lenders will receive funds at two per cent interest from the central bank, while CMSME borrowers will get loans at a maximum interest rate of seven per cent.
National Association of Small and Cottage Industries of Bangladesh (NASCIB) President Mirza Nurul Gani Shovon, also Director of Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SME) Foundation, told this correspondent that more than one crore entrepreneurs of small, cottage, micro and medium enterprises will get benefits of the government's post-Covid initiative.
Welcoming the government decision to allow refinancing for such enterprises, he said, "We urged to allow refinancing for the sector as most entrepreneurs were benefited with the government's incentive package given during the Covid 19 pandemic. Finally, the central bank approved the refinancing scheme. It would help the sector to survive from the probable disaster may face during the post-Covid period."


