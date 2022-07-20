Killer truck driver arrested in Savar

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested the truck driver who allegedly mowed down three members of a family on the busy Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway, including a woman who gave birth to a baby girl moments before her death.

The arrested has been identified as Md Raju Ahmed Shipon, 42, son of Abdur Razzak from Rajshahi, Commander

Khandaker Al Moin, Director, Legal and Media Wing, at RAB HQ, told journalists on Tuesday.

Raju, had no licence to drive a heavy vehicle. His was driving a heavy vehicle with a licence for a medium-sized vehicle for six years. The documents of the truck were invalid too, RAB spokesman Commander Khandaker Al Moin said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The RAB official also revealed how Shipon managed to flee the scene by boarding a bus and a truck after the incident. He was eventually arrested in Savar on Monday.

Shipon secretly boarded a bus after the angry protesters cordoned off the truck after the incident. After reaching a bypass in Mymensingh, he went to Muktagachha by autorickshaw. He took another bus and went into hiding with the help of other drivers in Tangail's Elenga. Then he used a truck to travel to Savar.

The driver claimed that he had been transporting mangoes and potatoes almost without a break from Rajshahi's Bagha Upazila since the second day of the Eid celebrations.

"He took a short break and drove the vehicle without rest until the crash," Moin said. The RAB also found the truck's tax document and fitness certificate invalid.

"Shipon claimed that the helper was sleeping when the crash took place. He was exhausted from driving the truck without sleep for a long time."

Shipon first ran into an accident in Jashore while working as a helper for a truck in 2002. He secured a licence to drive a smaller vehicle but began to drive a truck.

The killer truck he drove was in service without legal documents for 12 years, according to Moin. That vehicle ran over and killed Jahangir Alam, 40, his pregnant wife Ratna Begum, 30, and their daughter Sanjida Khatun, 6.

Jahangir arrived in Trishal on Saturday with Ratna for her ultrasonography and Sanjida. As they attempted to cross the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway near the Khan Diagnostic Centre, the truck ran over them. An injured Ratna gave birth to a child on the side of the road before dying.

Jahangir's father Mostafizur Rahman Bablu subsequently filed a case with the Trishal Police Station on Sunday. The newborn's grandparents have taken over the guardianship of the child. They have sought the government's help in this regard.

