CEC says sorry for his rifle for sword remarks

Chief Election Commi-ssioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Tuesday apologised for his rifle against sword comment during his ongoing dialogue with the political parties.

"Sometimes we make mistakes. Sorry for that. I went for humour. I didn't mean it. Please forgive and excuse me for that." he said while talking to media after his meeting with Islami Oikya Jote.

The CEC came under fire after his controversial comment he made on Sunday during talks with National Democratic Party.

"You must understand that a Chief Election Commissioner can never say this seriously. I may be undereducated. Even a less educated person cannot say such things. I said it as a joke." he added.

He said, "A Chief Election

Commissioner can never mean it. And if I did, I would have told everyone to collect weapons. I never meant it. We often say that there is a word in English, humor, which means joke," he said.

Responding to the proposal of Bangladesher Sammabadi Dal over correction of National Identity (NID) Cards as there are huge mistakes, Habibul Awal said, "Millions of mistakes have been made intentionally and unintentionally during the preparation of NID Cards."

He also directed the NID wing Director General to reduce the suffering of the people while correcting the mistakes of the NID.

On Tuesday, Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal, Islami Oikya Jote and Bangladesh Khilafat Majlish met with the Election Commission, but Bangladesh Kallyan Party refused to meet the EC to the discussion.

Bangladesh Sammyabadi Dal chief Dilip Barua claimed, "People should be freed from harassment in NID amendment. At the same time, disciplinary action should be taken against those who are harassing people."

Acknowledging the allegations, CEC said, "The amount of mistakes is too much, I think there are crores of mistakes in NID."

Besides this, Bangladesh Sammyabadi Dal also present 9 point demands to the EC.

A delegation of 10 members led by Maulana Abul Hasanat Amini, Chairman of Islami Oikya Jot, participated in the dialogue.

Leaders of Islami Oikya Jote suggested not to make such controversial statements, 'If anyone come with swords, you will stand with rifles'.

Meanwhile, CEC apologized for his statement.

Islami Oikya Jote also proposed 11 demand during the discussion with the EC.

Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis demanded deployed army, stop using EVMs in the general elections and the release of Secretary General of the party Maulana Mamunul Haque.

Maulana Jalaluddin Ahmed, Acting Secretary General of the party made the demand in a written statement.

He said to the CEC, "Many leaders including Maulana Mamunul Haque, Secretary General of our organization have been imprisoned for a long time. So I request your cooperation for their release as soon as possible."

Besides this they also made 15 demands the EC.

In Tuesday's discussion, all three parties urged the EC to hold an acceptable and fair election with public participation.

The party leaders also urged the CEC to develop competent leadership free from the influence of illegal money.

On Wednesday EC scheduled to discuss with the Ganatantri Party and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

BNP has already refused to hold talks with the EC.











