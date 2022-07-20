Vaccination for child aged 5 to 11 to start end of July

Prof Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said that at the end of July, the vaccination programme for children aged 5 to 11 years will begin.

Khurshid Alam said this

after visiting the vaccination centre at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on the occasion of Booster Day on Tuesday.

He said, "Vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years is different. It is a dose of 0.2 ml. The vial and syringe of this vaccine are separate. We will have several vaccines and syringes arriving at the end of this month. We hope to start coronavirus vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 years by the end of this month."

"We have already held a meeting with the Ministry of Education. A meeting will be held with all concerned. After that, we will start activities all over the country simultaneously. Initially we will start this programmre from Dhaka. Gradually it will be introduced all over the country," he added.

In response to a question whether it would be possible to achieve the target of 75 lakh vaccinations in the one-day campaign on Tuesday, Dr ABM Khurshid Alam If the target of 75 lakh doses of vaccination is not met, the booster dose program will continue for the next two days.

He also said, "People's interest in getting vaccinated has decreased a lot. We are seeing less interest in them as there is not the same awfulness after the first and second doses as before. We are trying to increase their interest through publicity. Media plays an important role in this. As the outbreak of coronavirus is increasing again, we urge everyone to take booster dose."

Brigadier General Md Nazmul Haque, Director of DMCH, Acting Deputy Director Dr Md Ashraful Alam and other officials were also present at that time.

However, The DGHS has decided to observe Booster Dose Day to prevent coronavirus infection. Anyone above the age of 18 can take a booster dose on the day after four months have passed since the second dose.









