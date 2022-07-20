Death toll from Eid time accidents, highest in 7 years

At least 398 people were killed and 774 others injured in 319 accidents in 15 days during the recent Eid-ul-Azha, said Jatri Kalyan Samity (JKS).

"This Eid, the highest number of accidents and deaths occurred in the last seven years," JKS Secretary General Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury said during a press briefing at

Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Tuesday. "As in the past, long traffic jams was also seen on the road this time," he added.

The JKS alleged that due to the traffic congestions, hotels have taken advantage of passengers. Many had to pay extra fares, it further said.

Among these, the highest 113 accidents were involved with motorcycles in which the 131 people were killed.

During the same period between July 3 and July 17, a total of 25 people were killed and two others injured in 25 railways accidents.

During the reporting period, 17 people were killed, 15 injured and three others went missing in 10 waterways accidents, the report said.

During last year's Eid-ul-Azha festival, 273 people were killed and 447 injured in 240 road accidents, according to the association.

At least 416 people were killed and 844 more were injured in 372 road accidents in 15 days during the recent Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, the association also said in another report.

This year, around 1.2 crore people left Dhaka during the festival and a total of around four crore people moved from one district to another, he said.

Among the deceased, 165 were transport workers, 106 were pedestrians, and 36 were students, the report said.











