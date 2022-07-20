Video
Uttara-Agargaon part of Metrorail to run from Dec 16

Published : Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Business Correspondent

Uttara to Agargaon part of the Metrorail-6 (MRT-6) will be opened on December 16 this year.  
The decision was disclosed after of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting held at the NEC conference room in the capital's Shere Bangla Nagar joining virtually from her official residence,
Ganabhaban.
Meanwhile, the metro rail launching time was discussed in the meeting of the ECNEC to get rid of Dhaka's traffic jams.
After the ECNEC meeting, State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam highlighted the instructions of the Prime Minister and said that metro rail will run from Uttara to Agargaon in December. The Prime Minister asked for an underpass from the airport to the airport railway station.
Prime Minister has ordered to start the parking system at the important stations of the Metrorail. Along with this, he ordered the construction of interlink train service from Kamalapur station to the airport and underpass if necessary. At the same time, the Prime Minister ordered to protect the quality of the roads built under the local government department.
Work on the 11.73 km metro rail from Uattara's Diabari to Agargaon is almost complete. The metro rail service will be inaugurated in this part in December this year.
Work is underway on the rest of the project. However, the work of the project has increased as the metro rail route has been extended from Motijheel to Kamalapur.
The total length of metro rail is now 21.26 km with an extension of 1.16km from Motijheel to Kamalapur. Due to the increase in work, the cost has also increased. In the second amendment proposal of DPP, the estimated expenditure is Tk 33,471 crore.
Planning Minister MA Mannan along with the concerned secretary was also present.


