Issuing Fake Reports Of Covid-19 Tests

Sabrina, Arif, 6 others get 11yrs RI 

Fined Tk 11,000 and in default to suffer 11 months more in jail

Published : Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Tuesday sentenced JKG Health Care Chairman Dr Sabrina (R) and CEO Arif Chowdhury to 11 years rigorous imprisonment each in a case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 certificates. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A Dhaka Court sentenced eight people, including JKG Health Care Chairman Dr Sabrina and her husband Arif Chowdhury, to 11 years of rigorous imprisonment each for issuing fake report of Covid-19 tests.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain delivered the verdict at a crowded courtroom in the presence of the all accused on Tuesday.
They were also fined Tk 11,000 each, in default of which they will have to suffer 11 months more in jail.
In the judgment, the court said the time that the convicts have already spent in jail will be deducted from their sentence.
They were charged with multiple offences under the Penal Code, including forgery, breach of trust, embezzlement and cheating.
All the  accused were  sentenced to three years imprisonment under section 420 of the penal code, sentenced to four years imprisonment  under section 466 of the penal code and the accused were sentenced to four years in jail under section 466 of the penal code.  
The other convicts are Sabrina's husband and JKG
Chief Executive Officer Ariful Chowdhury, Executive Officer Shafiqul Islam, graphic designer Humayun Kabir Himu and four other employees - Himu's wife Tanzina Patwary, Jebunnesa Rima, Sayeed Chowdhury and Biplob Das.
On June 29, the same court fixed Monday for delivering judgement on conclusion of arguments in the much talked-about the case.
All the eight accused including Dr Sabrina and her husband also JKG Chief Executive Officer Ariful Chowdhury were produced before the court.
 26 prosecution witnesses out of a total 40, testified in the court.
The court framed charges against eight accused on August 20 in 2020.
 Md Liakat Ali, Inspector of the Detective Branch (DB) of police and also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, on August 5 in 2020 submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's court of Dhaka.
In the charge sheet, the IO said, as per direction of Sabrina and Ariful, the other accused collected samples from the patients, prepared fake Covid-19 certificates and supplied those to the patients.
During the investigation, police seized different pieces of evidence including fake Covid-19 certificates issued to different patients.
Tejgaon police first arrested six persons including Ariful Chowdhury and then two persons including his wife Dr Sabrina Chowdhury on June 23 in 2020 for issuing fake Covid-19 certificates through forgery and deceit of patients.
The case filed with Tejgaon Police Station for their alleged involvement in fraudulent practices mentioned that the accused issued fake Covid-19 reports in favour of 27,000 people in different parts of the country including Dhaka.
Instead of examining the samples collected from people at different parts of the country, the JKG Healthcare issued reports in favour of 27,000 people and most of those were fake, the case stated.
In the charge sheet, Sabrina and Arif have been mentioned as the prime culprits.
In the context of the complain, the JKG Healthcare was sealed off.
Reacting to the verdict, Sabrina expressed shock at the length of the sentence as she maintained that she was not JKG's chairperson. "I wasn't the chairman so how could I get such a punishment? We can talk about an appeal later. I understood what was going to happen but didn't anticipate the extent [of the punishment]."
 Sabrina, Chairman of JKG Health Care was a doctor at the National Heart Institute.


