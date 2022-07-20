Video
latest
Home Front Page

8 more Covid deaths, 879 new cases

Positivity rate 9.66pc

Published : Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The country registered eight more Covid-linked deaths with 879 cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.
With the latest figures, the country's total fatalities reached 29,249 while the caseload 1,998,291, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of the deceased, seven were men and one woman. The deceased were from Dhaka, Khulna, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions.
The daily case positivity rate declined to 9.66 per cent from Monday's 9.77
per cent as 9,099 samples were tested.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 96.51 per cent from Monday's 96.47 per cent.
In June, the country reported 18 Covid-linked deaths and 20,201 new cases, according to the DGHS.
Bangladesh reported its first zero Covid death on November 20 last year since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020. The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 in the same year.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

