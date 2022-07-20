Video
Inflation hits 9-year high at 7.56pc

Published : Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Business Correspondent

Inflation in Bangladesh hits a nine-year high of 7.56 per cent in June mainly based on spiralling prices of food products.
At the end of June, the overall inflation rose 0.14 per cent from a month ago, according to data released by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) on Tuesday. In May, inflation stood at 7.42 per cent.
According to BBS data, food inflation rose to 8.37 per cent in June while it was 7.42 per cent in May. Meanwhile, the inflation rate is increasing unchecked. Soybean oil prices have skyrocketed.
Due to this, inflation rate of food products has increased to 8.37 per cent in June, which was 8.30 per cent in May. The overall inflation has also increased in June from May. It rose to 7.56 per cent in June from 7.42 per cent in May.
Planning Minister MA Mannan said after the ECNEC meeting, "The rate of inflation has increased. However, everything will be normal when the Russia-Ukraine war will stop. Some strategies will be adopted.
According to BBS, inflation of non-food sector rose to 6.33 per cent from 6.08 per cent last month. In other words, it is higher in all sectors in June compared to May.
The overall average inflation rate in FY 12 was 10.62 per cent. Food inflation was 10.47 per cent and non-food inflation was 11.15 per cent. In FY 13, overall inflation came down to 7.70 per cent.
A review of BBS inflation rate showed non-food and food inflation rates increased in June. Inflation rates in cosmetics, footwear, apparel, housing, furniture, household goods, healthcare, transport, educational materials and miscellaneous services sectors increased. Besides, inflation in the food sector increased in July.
Buyers are struggling to buy rice, pulses, fish, meat, broiler chicken, vegetables, fruits, spices, dairy      and other food items. The prices of goods and other services have increased more in rural areas than in cities.  In June, rural overall inflation rose to 8.9 per cent, while urban inflation was 6.62 per cent. As a result, the people in villages are suffering more from rising inflation.


