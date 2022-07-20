City experiences area-wise load-shedding for first time

In order to prevent wastage and to save electricity to deal with power shortage, area-wise load shedding has started in the capital from Tuesday.

The schedule of load shedding is being followed in Dhaka but is not being followed anywhere else. Most of the complaints are against Palli Bidyut Samity, which distributes electricity in rural areas. Although the government is talking about load shedding for one hour, there is no electricity for at least three to four hours in rural areas.

Fauzia Sultana, a resident of Netrakona, said,

"Monday from 12:00pm to 3:00pm, five times during these 15 hours there was no electricity for a period of half an hour to an hour. Yesterday I heard that load shedding will be for one hour in all places. Is the load shedding routine different for rural areas?

Rakib, who is a resident of Badda in the capital, came to buy candles, said, "I had a charger light. I haven't used it for a long time, now it will be difficult to find it. That's why I'm buying candles. Since load shedding will be daily from now on, candles will be required."

Rathindranath Guha, a resident of Kumrul village in Magura district, said, "We usually get load shedding several times a day even after evening electricity goes out several times."

Two distribution companies in Dhaka, DPDC and DESCO, are carrying out load shedding according to the schedule given on their website. At the same time, announcement was made over loudspeakers to shut down shops after 8:00pm.

On Tuesday, State Minister for the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources said that if shops and shopping malls are open after 8:00pm, they will be disconnected. This decision of the government will be strictly monitored by the power department.

Dhaka Power Distribution Company Ltd (DPDC) has started this campaign since Monday night. DPDC team conducted operations in several areas including Baitul Mukarram, Dainik Bangla, Paltan, Fakirapool on Monday. They first announced on loudspeaker to shut shops. Those who did not comply had their power line disconnected.

On Tuesday also, two teams from 36 electricity offices of DPDC in different areas of the capital went into operation after 8:00pm and cut off the connections of those who disobeyed the order.











