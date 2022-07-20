Video
Flashfloods damage crops worth Tk 127cr in Kurigram

Published : Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

KURIGRAM, Jul 19: Crops on around 8,027 hectares of land have been damaged due to the recent floods in Kurigram district.
Crops worth Tk 127 crore have been damaged, according to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) .
According to Kurigram DAE, in nine upazilas of the district, 80,000 farmers have been affected by the recent floods.
Mofizal Haque, a farmer Sadar upazila, said the seedbeds that he prepared have been washed away.
"I am preparing new seedbeds again. I have no way to recoup these losses," he said.
The damaged crops in the district include Aman seedbed, jute, Aush paddy, sesame, vegetables, peanuts, banana, corn, chili, ginger, turmeric and lentil.
Around 312 hectares of Aman seedbed, 2,500 hectares of Aush, 3,800 hectares of jute, 114 hectares of sesame, 1,600 hectares of vegetables and 18 hectares of quinoa have been damaged in floodwaters.
The Agriculture Ministry has provided Aman seeds and fertilizers to 7,000 farmers in the district.
Nikhil Chandra, another farmer of the area, said, "No matter how hard it is, we have to plant paddy again with a loan."     -UNB



