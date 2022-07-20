Video
UGC advises to be frugal in power use in univs

Published : Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC) member Prof Dr Muhammad Alamgir urged the universities to be frugal in the use of electricity in accordance with the instructions taken by the government to deal with the deficit.  
In a coordination meeting held on Tuesday (July 19) with the planning and development department of the UGC, the member of the UGC, Prof Dr Muhammad Alamgir made this call.
He said, unnecessary use of light, fan and AC should be avoided in universities. As part of austerity, university authorities have to be frugal.
He also called for completion of various development projects in various public universities of the country on time. Prof Alamgir said that the development projects of the university are not being implemented on time. As the project time increases, so does the cost.  
He urged the university authorities to complete these projects on time to ensure the benefits of development.  
He further said that UGC will strengthen supervision to complete the ongoing projects quickly.
Secretary of the commission at the meeting Dr Ferdous Zaman, Director of Planning and Development Department (Additional Charge) Mohammad Makchudur Rahman Bhuiyan, Director of Strategic Planning, Quality Assurance Department (Acting) Dr Durga Rani Sarkar and concerned officials were present at the meeting.


