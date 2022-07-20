10th death anniversary of Humayun Ahmed observed



Eminent writer, playwright, academician and filmmaker Humayun Ahmed Ahmed's widow Meher Afroz Shaon, alongside their two sons Ninit and Nishad with others holding munajat near his grave at Nuhash Palli, Gazipur marking the writer's 10th death anniversary on Tuesday. photo: observer

The legendary litterateur passed away on July 19, 2012 due to colorectal cancer at the age of 63 at Bellevue Hospital, New York, in the United States.

Commemorating the death anniversary, his family and several organisations observed the day with different programmes and events.

Humayun Ahmed's widow and actress and singer Meher Afroz Shaon, alongside their two sons Ninit and Nishad, placed floral wreaths at his grave at Nuhash Palli, Gazipur in the morning.

Special prayers and Quran Khatam were organized in the morning, and a prayer ceremony was also held to seek the forgiveness of his soul. Orphans will be fed at noon marking this occasion, according to both Shaon and the authority of Nuhash Palli.

Himu Paribahan, a renowned fan unit of the prolific litterateur, has been observing this special day since 2013. Members of the platform placed floral wreaths at the writer's grave in the morning.

Besides, different units of the platform will plant trees in more than 45 districts and organise awareness programmes against cancer in more than 20 districts.

Several other organisations are also commemorating the day with various events, while fans and admirers are sharing emotional tributes to the legend on their social media accounts.

Television channels and radio stations are also airing various programmes, highlighting the life and glorious career of the wordsmith. Channel-i is commemorating the acclaimed filmmaker with a special three-day programme schedule, showcasing three films of the prolific filmmaker including 'Amar Achhe Jol' on Sunday, 'Shrabon Megher Din' on Monday and 'Ghetuputra Komola' on Tuesday.

Humayun Ahmed was born in village Kutubpur at Mohanganj, Netrakona to Foyzur Rahman Ahmed and Ayesha Foyez on November 13, 1948.

In his academic life, he passed the School Certificate (1965) from Bogra Zilla School, Intermediate from Dhaka College and earned his BSc and MSc in Chemistry from Dhaka University with first class. He joined Dhaka University as a lecturer of Chemistry and later went to North Dakota State University in the United States to pursue his PhD in Polymer Chemistry. 'Nondito Noroke' (1972) was Humayun Ahmed's debut novel, which gave Humayun the breakthrough and propelled his career as a writer. The Ekushey Padak winner writer wrote over 200 fiction and non-fiction books, all of which were bestsellers in Bangladesh to date. -UNB











