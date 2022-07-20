Google rolls out Android Earthquake Alerts System in BD

Google has launched Android Earthquake Alerts System in Bangladesh. Android Earthquake Alerts System is a no-cost, helpful Android feature that detects earthquakes around the world and alerts people. It uses sensors in android smartphones. The system uses accelerometers in active android smartphones to detect seismic activities. It alerts people in two ways - via Search and directly on the android mobile device itself.

The system provides near-instant information to Google Search. When people look up "earthquake" or "earthquake near me," they will find relevant results, along with helpful resources on what to do after an earthquake. Users who do not wish to receive these alerts can turn this off in device settings.

There have been examples of successful earthquake notifications in locations such as Los Angeles, the Philippines, etc. Besides the notification alert, users within a geographic area close to the earthquake epicenter searching for earthquake info on Google Search will also find an alert card and can provide crowdsourced feedback. On mobile devices, the Android Earthquake Alerts System displays two types of alerts, depending on the magnitude and intensity of the earthquake.







