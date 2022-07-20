Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 2:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Google rolls out Android Earthquake Alerts System in BD

Published : Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Staff Correspondent

Google has launched Android Earthquake Alerts System in Bangladesh. Android Earthquake Alerts System is a no-cost, helpful Android feature that detects earthquakes around the world and alerts people. It uses sensors in android smartphones. The system uses accelerometers in active android smartphones to detect seismic activities. It alerts people in two ways - via Search and directly on the android mobile device itself.
The system provides near-instant information to Google Search. When people look up "earthquake" or "earthquake near me," they will find relevant results, along with helpful resources on what to do after an earthquake. Users who do not wish to receive these alerts can turn this off in device settings.
There have been examples of successful earthquake notifications in locations such as Los Angeles, the Philippines, etc. Besides the notification alert, users within a geographic area close to the earthquake epicenter searching for earthquake info on Google Search will also find an alert card and can provide crowdsourced feedback. On mobile devices, the Android Earthquake Alerts System displays two types of alerts, depending on the magnitude and intensity of the earthquake.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Flashfloods damage crops worth Tk 127cr in Kurigram
UGC advises to be frugal in power use in univs
10th death anniversary of Humayun Ahmed observed
Social afforestation benefits people in Rajshahi
Google rolls out Android Earthquake Alerts System in BD
NSU launches first student-led research journal
Krishna Pada Roy joins as CMP commissioner
Govt drawing plans to boost up the health sector


Latest News
Putin visits Iran in rare international trip
Father, son killed in Habiganj road accident
Atiqul warns of legal action against properties without septic tanks
EU wants full implementation of labor roadmap for trade facility
Triangular collision in Brahmanbaria kills 3
Country experiences 1915 MW load shedding Tuesday
BGMEA, VUMI join hands to provide market-oriented skills to RMG executives
Child drowns in Moulvibazar pond
BB allows loan rescheduling facility for prolonged period
Edible oil prices lowered by Tk 53 a litre in Ctg wholesale market
Most Read News
Halal Certification in Bangladesh
Robust Policy & Actions Required To Tackle Energy Crisis In Bangladesh
Erdogan renews threat to 'freeze' Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
First underwater tunnel in South Asia: A progressive economy calling
Pro-Vice Chancellor of North South University Dr M Ismail Hossain
Krishna Pada Roy joins as CMP commissioner
World democracy, freedom under assault, Prince Harry in UN
Restore discipline in our roads
Sri Lankans to protest against Wickremesinghe's bid for president
Biden and Putin: A tale of two visits
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft