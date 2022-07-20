

Countrywide planned power cut begins



Among other measures to deal with the crisis , it has been decided to keep fuel pumps shut one day per week, reducing office time by 1-2 hours , and holding all government meetings virtually. But power supply to the industrial and commercial sectors will remain uninterrupted.



The newly introduced load shedding resulting from gas crisis is likely to continue until September or be extended even beyond.



However, during the first week it has been reported that consumers will have to go through an hour of load shedding. In case, an hour fails to deal with the crisis the power cut will be extended to an extra hour.



The billion dollar question, however, will regular area specific planned power cut efficiently address the energy crisis?



We clearly understand, the pandemic and ongoing Russia-Ukraine War has compelled fuel oil price to shoot up. Moreover, government decision to stop importing Liquefied Natural Gas from the international spot market at a higher price also resulted in a shortfall in power generation in the country.



Power cut and disruptions have never been a new phenomenon in countries around the world, and especially in Bangladesh. The European countries recently hit by the gas crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war are comparatively newer victims in the list.



Nevertheless, we welcome austerity measures to tackle any form of domestic or international crisis. But we don't expect the regular power cut strategy to be applied and extended for too long. Lest we forget, we have struggled with regular and lengthy load shedding for decades.



We believe in tuned with the world's current reality, proper and planned load management of current energy supply could lessen sufferings of the people. Simultaneously, it is also a pre-condition that our people comply and co-operate with the government imposed limited power cut stratagem.



We call on all our citizens to responsibly consume electricity, and bring down wastage to the minimal.



Also planned load management mechanism is a relatively new trend in Bangladesh, therefore it is important to follow and acquire knowledge on how other countries have been effectively applying the scheme.



Last of all, we urge our energy authorities concerned to clearly specify time and areas when power supply will be suspended. A clearly chalked out plan would only help city dwellers to prepare and plan accordingly.

In a bid to cope with ongoing energy crisis, the government has imposed a daily 1-2 hour power cut in specific areas from yesterday. In addition, all diesel-powered power plants across the country have been shut down for a temporary time which had been contributing the national grid with between 1,000 - 1, 500 megawatts of electricity daily.Among other measures to deal with the crisis , it has been decided to keep fuel pumps shut one day per week, reducing office time by 1-2 hours , and holding all government meetings virtually. But power supply to the industrial and commercial sectors will remain uninterrupted.The newly introduced load shedding resulting from gas crisis is likely to continue until September or be extended even beyond.However, during the first week it has been reported that consumers will have to go through an hour of load shedding. In case, an hour fails to deal with the crisis the power cut will be extended to an extra hour.The billion dollar question, however, will regular area specific planned power cut efficiently address the energy crisis?We clearly understand, the pandemic and ongoing Russia-Ukraine War has compelled fuel oil price to shoot up. Moreover, government decision to stop importing Liquefied Natural Gas from the international spot market at a higher price also resulted in a shortfall in power generation in the country.Power cut and disruptions have never been a new phenomenon in countries around the world, and especially in Bangladesh. The European countries recently hit by the gas crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war are comparatively newer victims in the list.Nevertheless, we welcome austerity measures to tackle any form of domestic or international crisis. But we don't expect the regular power cut strategy to be applied and extended for too long. Lest we forget, we have struggled with regular and lengthy load shedding for decades.We believe in tuned with the world's current reality, proper and planned load management of current energy supply could lessen sufferings of the people. Simultaneously, it is also a pre-condition that our people comply and co-operate with the government imposed limited power cut stratagem.We call on all our citizens to responsibly consume electricity, and bring down wastage to the minimal.Also planned load management mechanism is a relatively new trend in Bangladesh, therefore it is important to follow and acquire knowledge on how other countries have been effectively applying the scheme.Last of all, we urge our energy authorities concerned to clearly specify time and areas when power supply will be suspended. A clearly chalked out plan would only help city dwellers to prepare and plan accordingly.