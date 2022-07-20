Video
Letter To the Editor

A sound mental health ensures happiness

Published : Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

Dear Sir
Mental health is a crucial and one of the most significant aspects of our behavioral and emotional health and wellbeing. Healthy persons having a sound mental state possess the right idea of them and never succumb to excessive emotions, such as anger, fear, violence, conflict, guilt, tension, depression, or anxiety. They can successfully deal with situations that arise in life.

According to the study, by 2030, a single symptom of an emotional disorder named depression will be the biggest obstacle to human productivity in the entire globe. We all have to believe that staying well, being sound and healthy, and living a peaceful life is a matter of rigorous practice. So, we have to make a habit of living happily in life and handle the dominance of unpleasant emotions by habituating some course of action.

In this connection, maintaining a healthy dietary chart, doing a set of regular physical exercises, being mindful and integrated, remaining tension and stress-free, allocating quality time for oneself, accepting mistakes and confessing them, and converting negative emotional suppressions into positive actions might accelerate inner peace, serenity, and soundness.

Wares Ali Khan
Psycho-social counselor



