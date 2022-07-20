

Global warming and the changing environment



Among them are France, Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Germany, Texas, California and other cities of the United States. Meanwhile, the worst heat wave in the history of Japan is going on. Climate indicators have already broken past records. This severe drought is also a terrible natural disaster. With climate change in the world, these natural disasters are increasing. According to the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), the number of disasters around the world could reach 560 per year by the year 2030. Which is close to two daily averages?



According to the organization's report, the world has suffered 350 to 500 moderate to severe disasters every year in the last two decades. This is five times more than the average disaster in the previous three decades. Different countries of the world are suffering due to global warming. Poor and middle-income countries are the most affected. Bangladesh is the country most affected by the harmful effects of climate change.



Global warming is called global fever. The fever or temperature is constantly increasing. Earth's fauna is facing threats due to rising temperatures. A number of studies have found dangerous trends in newborn weight gain with warming. A study of 200,000 children in Israel found that children were suffering from abnormal weight gain within a year of birth due to warming. That weight gain later becomes extremely dangerous in at least 5 to 10 percent of children. Because of this, abnormal fertility in children has become an epidemic in the world; it has been mentioned in some research papers.



According to research papers, at least 18 percent of children in the world are underweight or underweight. Some of the studies also reported a 28 percent increased risk of the fetus developing such complications in the mother's womb due to wildfire smoke. That is in the first three months of pregnancy. One of the damages that our country is facing as a result of the harmful effects of climate change is displacement.



The incidence of displacement in the country is gradually increasing. The reason is simply the secondary effects of climate change. A report by the United Nations Climate Change Organization (IPC) has warned that global warming will have dire consequences in the near future if it is not reduced now. According to calculations, if the necessary steps are not taken quickly, the world will face more disasters like drought, floods and heat waves. The idea of climate change has been vigorously debated for decades. Along with the Kin' talks, no effective initiatives have been taken to deal with the adverse effects of climate change.



As a result, the climate has practically changed and the whole world is now suffering the consequences. No one, developed or underdeveloped countries, is left out of its influence. However, considering the capacity and observing the delay, some have the ability to overcome the loss and some have less ability. Bangladesh is in the list of the most affected countries due to climate change. Behind all this is the role of global warming.



As the world continues to warm, we will be at greater risk. This is the result of our actions that we have to bear the intense heat today, losing the winter and monsoon. We have not been able to reduce carbon consumption even though we know it. By burning coal, gas, I am quickly pushing the world towards destruction.



If this continues and if the earth becomes warmer then the natural beauty of nature will disappear and human life will also become miserable. Various diseases have already spread out as a result of excessive heat flow because we are not used to it yet. But if we fail to take the right decision then we have to wait for bad consequences.

Writer is essayist and

freelance writer









