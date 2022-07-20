

Concerted efforts needed to prevent dengue



Statistics show thatdengue has increased almost 30 times in the last 50 years. Dengue was first detected in Bangladesh in 2000 and infected 5,500 people, Dengue outbreaks are observed yearly, and Bangladesh had the highest dengue outbreak in 2019. According to official estimates, 101,354 people were infected with dengue that year, and 179 died.



The number of dengue patients is increasing every day in the country. In the first 15 days of this month, 521 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country. Earlier, a total of 737 people were infected with dengue last month. Experts said dengue infection would increase this month.



From January to July 17 this year, the number of dengue patients admitted to the hospital was 1,723. Of them, 1,498 have recovered and returned home, and three have died. Last year, from January 1 to December 31, 28, 429 people were admitted to the hospital due to dengue; about 105 of them died, and 28,265 recovered.



Experts say that the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito causes dengue. Tropical or subtropical regions are the preferred habitats of this mosquito. This mosquito can be identified by its light black body colour and silvery-white bands on its white legs and body. An adult mosquito can breed in rainwater that has accumulated anywhere. However, they usually breed in discarded cans, tires, barrels, plastic drums, flower tubs, open cans and containers that have been standing for long periods. Many other indoor and outdoor places are ideal for Aedes mosquito breeding, such as under refrigerators used in homes, standing water under ACs in homes or factories, rainwater on roofs, etc.



Dengue fever outbreaks are usually seen in Bangladesh from May to September. If a mosquito carrying dengue fever bites a person, dengue fever will develop within four to six days. Again, if a sterile mosquito bites an infected person, it also becomes a carrier of dengue. This is how dengue spreads from person to person through mosquitoes.



According to experts, dengue fever usually causes a high fever and severe pain all over the body. Fever can generally rise to 105 degrees Fahrenheit. Severe pain in the body, especially joints and muscles, including bones, hips, and back. Besides, there is headache and pain behind the eyes. Sometimes the pain is so intense that it feels like the bones are breaking. So another name for this fever is 'break bone fever. On the 4th or 5th day of fever, a red rash can appear all over the body, called a skin rash, much like an allergy or scratch. Nausea and even vomiting may occur. The patient experiences excessive fatigue and loss of appetite.



Usually, the fever goes away after 4 or 5 days, and some patients may develop fever again within 2 or 3 days. Also, fever can lead to bleeding in the most severe cases. Often the patient gets jaundice due to liver damage, renal failure due to kidney damage etc. and even death.



No vaccine for the dengue virus has been discovered so far. So the best way to deal with this virus is prevention. Awareness is the primary tool to prevent dengue, and the concerted awareness of the government and people can keep us safe from this epidemic. To prevent dengue, we must first look at the breeding and origin of the Aedes mosquito. Dengue can be entirely controlled by destroying the breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes and destroying the adult mosquitoes. In this case, the government and the people can jointly fulfil the responsibility. As people will be aware of the destruction of mosquito breeding grounds, the relevant government departments should take necessary measures to kill old mosquitoes.



To prevent the spread of dengue, people's work will be to keep the bushes, forests, and water bodies around the house clean. Care must be taken that water does not accumulate in used items such as open water tanks, flower tubs, etc. Water cannot be stored in the bathroom for more than five days.



Care must be taken to ensure that water does not accumulate under the aquarium, refrigerator or air conditioner for a long time. During the day, the body should be well covered with cloth; Mosquito repellent can be used if necessary. If you sleep during the day, you should hang a mosquito net or sleep with a coil. Children can be sent to school wearing full pants instead of shorts.



A dengue patient should be kept under a mosquito net so that no mosquito can bite the patient. Mosquito repellent sprays, coils and mats should be used, as well as mosquito nets to avoid mosquito bites during the day and night. On the other hand, the essential task of the government to prevent the spread of dengue will be to make people aware.



Recruiting relevant researchers on how to eradicate dengue through 'genetically modified' methods. Provide national guidelines for dengue prevention. Regular campaigns about dengue should be broadcasted in all media. Regular spraying of mosquito repellants in urban and rural areas. Ensuring proper treatment of affected persons and deployment of Special Forces if necessary.



Above all, the people and the government must be responsible from their respective positions to avoid the dengue epidemic. Criticizing the government without self-awareness, dengue will not go away, and national interest will also be threatened. So, first of all, self-awareness is needed. Apart from this, governmentofficials should implement an integrated control system. Responsible behaviour of both parties can reduce the incidence of dengue and free the country from this crisis.

Writer is a researcher and

development worker















At this time, one of the most discussed diseases in Bangladesh is dengue fever. While people are tired of fighting against the coronavirus, the dengue outbreak is shocking ordinary people. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), dengue is the most dangerous and deadly mosquito-borne disease in the world.Statistics show thatdengue has increased almost 30 times in the last 50 years. Dengue was first detected in Bangladesh in 2000 and infected 5,500 people, Dengue outbreaks are observed yearly, and Bangladesh had the highest dengue outbreak in 2019. According to official estimates, 101,354 people were infected with dengue that year, and 179 died.The number of dengue patients is increasing every day in the country. In the first 15 days of this month, 521 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country. Earlier, a total of 737 people were infected with dengue last month. Experts said dengue infection would increase this month.From January to July 17 this year, the number of dengue patients admitted to the hospital was 1,723. Of them, 1,498 have recovered and returned home, and three have died. Last year, from January 1 to December 31, 28, 429 people were admitted to the hospital due to dengue; about 105 of them died, and 28,265 recovered.Experts say that the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito causes dengue. Tropical or subtropical regions are the preferred habitats of this mosquito. This mosquito can be identified by its light black body colour and silvery-white bands on its white legs and body. An adult mosquito can breed in rainwater that has accumulated anywhere. However, they usually breed in discarded cans, tires, barrels, plastic drums, flower tubs, open cans and containers that have been standing for long periods. Many other indoor and outdoor places are ideal for Aedes mosquito breeding, such as under refrigerators used in homes, standing water under ACs in homes or factories, rainwater on roofs, etc.Dengue fever outbreaks are usually seen in Bangladesh from May to September. If a mosquito carrying dengue fever bites a person, dengue fever will develop within four to six days. Again, if a sterile mosquito bites an infected person, it also becomes a carrier of dengue. This is how dengue spreads from person to person through mosquitoes.According to experts, dengue fever usually causes a high fever and severe pain all over the body. Fever can generally rise to 105 degrees Fahrenheit. Severe pain in the body, especially joints and muscles, including bones, hips, and back. Besides, there is headache and pain behind the eyes. Sometimes the pain is so intense that it feels like the bones are breaking. So another name for this fever is 'break bone fever. On the 4th or 5th day of fever, a red rash can appear all over the body, called a skin rash, much like an allergy or scratch. Nausea and even vomiting may occur. The patient experiences excessive fatigue and loss of appetite.Usually, the fever goes away after 4 or 5 days, and some patients may develop fever again within 2 or 3 days. Also, fever can lead to bleeding in the most severe cases. Often the patient gets jaundice due to liver damage, renal failure due to kidney damage etc. and even death.No vaccine for the dengue virus has been discovered so far. So the best way to deal with this virus is prevention. Awareness is the primary tool to prevent dengue, and the concerted awareness of the government and people can keep us safe from this epidemic. To prevent dengue, we must first look at the breeding and origin of the Aedes mosquito. Dengue can be entirely controlled by destroying the breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes and destroying the adult mosquitoes. In this case, the government and the people can jointly fulfil the responsibility. As people will be aware of the destruction of mosquito breeding grounds, the relevant government departments should take necessary measures to kill old mosquitoes.To prevent the spread of dengue, people's work will be to keep the bushes, forests, and water bodies around the house clean. Care must be taken that water does not accumulate in used items such as open water tanks, flower tubs, etc. Water cannot be stored in the bathroom for more than five days.Care must be taken to ensure that water does not accumulate under the aquarium, refrigerator or air conditioner for a long time. During the day, the body should be well covered with cloth; Mosquito repellent can be used if necessary. If you sleep during the day, you should hang a mosquito net or sleep with a coil. Children can be sent to school wearing full pants instead of shorts.A dengue patient should be kept under a mosquito net so that no mosquito can bite the patient. Mosquito repellent sprays, coils and mats should be used, as well as mosquito nets to avoid mosquito bites during the day and night. On the other hand, the essential task of the government to prevent the spread of dengue will be to make people aware.Recruiting relevant researchers on how to eradicate dengue through 'genetically modified' methods. Provide national guidelines for dengue prevention. Regular campaigns about dengue should be broadcasted in all media. Regular spraying of mosquito repellants in urban and rural areas. Ensuring proper treatment of affected persons and deployment of Special Forces if necessary.Above all, the people and the government must be responsible from their respective positions to avoid the dengue epidemic. Criticizing the government without self-awareness, dengue will not go away, and national interest will also be threatened. So, first of all, self-awareness is needed. Apart from this, governmentofficials should implement an integrated control system. Responsible behaviour of both parties can reduce the incidence of dengue and free the country from this crisis.Writer is a researcher anddevelopment worker