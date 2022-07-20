29 held in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, July 19: Police have arrested 29 people from different areas in the city on various charges.

Of the arrestees, six had warrants against them while 18 were drug addicts, and the rest were detained on different charges.

According to police sources, they were arrested during several drives conducted in the city from Monday night to Tuesday morning. Several cases are pending with different police stations against the arrested persons.

During the drive, 27 yaba tablets, 461.2 grams of heroin, 285 grams of hemp, four litres of liquor and 10 bottles of phensedyl syrup were recovered from their possession.