Two buses fined for charging extra fare

NOAKHALI, July 19: A mobile court in the district's Sonaimuri Upazila fined two Dhaka-bound buses Tk 15,000 on the allegation of charging additional fare from commuters.

The court led by Sonaimuri Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Ismail Hossain, conducted a drive in those bus counters on Tuesday noon and fined 'Himachal Paribahan' Tk 14,000, and 'Al-Baraka Paribahan' Tk 1,000.

Earlier, the bus passengers complained to the UNO over a phone call. Later, the court found authenticity of the charges and fined the bus companies.









