Tree fair launched in Feni

FENI, July 19: A week-long tree plantation programme and a tree fair were launched in the district on Tuesday morning.

District administration of Feni, Forest Department, and Department of Agricultural Extension jointly organized the programme on the Shaheed Zahir Raihan Hall premises.

Deputy Commissioner Abu Salim Mahmud-ul Hasan was present as the chief guest at the inaugural programme with Additional DC Maksudur Rahman in the chair.

Additional Superintendent of Police Badrul Alam Molla, Principal of Feni Alia Kamil Madrasa Mahmudul Hasan, Star Line Group Executive Director Zafar Uddin, Forest Officer Maksdur Rahman, DAE Deputy Director Ekram Uddin, and Sadar Upazila DAE Officer Sharmin Akhter were present as special guests.

Chhagalnaiya Forest Department Range Officer Anwar Hossain conducted the programme.

Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out from Feni Alia Kamil Madrasa ground, which paraded the main streets of the town.











