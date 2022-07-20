Video
Home Countryside

Shampa Dhali Murder

Mother demands punishment for killer

Published : Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, July 19: Mother Tulip Dhali of murdered housewife Shampa Dhali in Uttar Sutalorry Village under Morrelganj Upazila of the district on Monday demanded exemplary punishment for the killer.
She came up with the demand of bringing under book the killer of her daughter at a press conference held in the conference room of Pirojpur Press Club. The press conference was organized by family menders of the deceased.  
Shampa Dhali was murdered on 28 June allegedly by her husband.
In a written statement, Tulip Dhali said her son-in-law has killed her daughter in a planned way.  
Pijush Kanti Sikder, 42,  an office assistant (Master roll) of Local Government Engineering Department-Pirojpur, son of Profulla Sikder of Uttar Sutalorry Village under Morrelgonj Upazila of Bagerhat District, married  Shampa Dhali, 34, on October 20 in 2021, hiding his first marriage.
The victim mother said now the killer has revived his relationship with his first wife after death of Shampa Dhali. On June 28, Pijush Sikder beat her to death, and later on her body was hanged with a ceiling in a rented house in the Pirojpur Town, she added.
On the day at 8.30pm Shampa Dhali talked to her father and brother as usual, she further said. But the alleged killer informed his mother-in-law that Shampa committed suicide.


