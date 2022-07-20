Six children drown in five districts

Five minor boys and a college girl drowned in separate incidents in five districts- Thakurgaon, Cumilla, Khulna, Kurigram and Kishoreganj, on Sunday.

THAKURGAON: A minor boy drowned in a river in Pirganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Payel Islam, 11, a resident of Karnai Village under Jabarhat Union.

According to local sources, Payel drowned in the Nagar River while swimming after fishing with his cousin in the morning.

Later, being informed, members of Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence rescued his body from the river.

Sub-Inspector of Pirganj Police Station (PS) Shafiqul Islam confirmed the matter.

CUMILLA: Two boys drowned in a pond in Debidwar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were Junayed, 8, son of Abu Kalam, and Rihan, 8, son of Mumin Miah, residents of Nur Manikchar Village under Sultanpur Union of the upazila.

It was learnt that Junayed and Rihan drowned in a pond next to their house while taking bath.

Locals rescued them and took them to Chandina Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

Chandina Upazila Health Complex Medical Officer Arifur Rahman confirmed the matter.

KHULNA: A madrasa student drowned in a pond in Aijarmor area in the city on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Arafat, 13, son of Anwar Hossain, a resident of Aijarmor area of the city. He was a student of Hifz section of a local madrasa.

It was learnt that Arafat went missing in a pond in the area in the afternoon while he was taking bath in it along with friends.

Later on, he was rescued and rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A minor child drowned in a canal in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Shammi Akhter, 3, daughter of Shafiqul Islam, a resident of Purba Nawra Banshbari Village under Dhamshreni Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, Shammi Akter fell down in a canal next to her house in the afternoon while she was playing near its bank.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Ulipur Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor declared the minor girl dead.

Ulipur Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Subhash Chandra Sarkar confirmed the incident.

KISHOREGANJ: A college student drowned in the Rouha Beel in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Umma Hamima Jui, 17, daughter of Md Hossain Mia, a resident of Haibotnagar Village under Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Jui was travelling by boat in the Rouha Beel at noon. Suddenly, two boats were collided there. At that time, Jui fell down into the water and went missing.

Later on, the family members rescued her and rushed her to Kishoreganj Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Kishoreganj Model PS Mohammad Daud confirmed the incident.













