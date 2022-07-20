Video
Sound pollution cripples normal life in Pabna

Published : Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Our Correspondent

PABNA, July 19: Sound pollution is hampering normal life in the       district.
The public health has been exposed to a great threat in Pabna due to intolerable sound pollution. Huge vehicles run every day in the town.
Passenger buses, auto-taxis, microbuses and even tempo drivers are making the sound pollution mostly. Some drivers are using hydraulic horns as fashion and taking the opportunity of overtaking buses. Trucks are also using hydraulic horns frequently without any reason.
According to the environmental experts, the tolerable limit of sound for human beings is 45 decibels. Some town-dwellers complained the pollution in some areas in the town has already crossed the limit.
The problem has intensified in recent years with high sound-making vehicles, audio cassette shops and twisting mills, they added.
They further said they have complained to the Pabna Pourshava. But the municipality authorities are yet to take any measure.
The reckless driving and banging-sound making are going on unabated in the absence of regular monitoring system to control the horns.
Most musical shops are playing CD and audio cassettes with high sound volume. Environment, passengers, neighbouring shops and residents are facing problems.
The hydraulic horns are injurious to the health and cause respiratory problems and high blood pressure, experts maintained.  
Environment Specialist Md Zafar Sadek said, the sound pollution has an adverse impact on the human body; it may take a serious turn in the case of heart patients, children, and pregnant women; high sound also affects the hearing power of a man or woman.
 Some conscious people said Bangladesh Road Transport Authority and police authorities should take steps to stop use of hydraulic horns.
According to the rules of the government, music with high sound is prohibited. But none cares to abide by the rules. Hundreds of twisting mills, medicinal factories and engineering shops are located in residential areas in the town. These are creating sound pollution.
The mills have been set up by few wealthy people in residential areas. These are running freely.
Due to these pedestrians, school-going children, and sick people are getting exposed to serious health hazards.
Besides, town inhabitants and others from adjoining areas are facing these health hazards in various ways.
Local administrative authorities are allegedly silent about such unhealthy and hazardous          activities.


