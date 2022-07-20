Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 2:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Tree fair on in Gaibandha

Published : Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, July 19: A week-long tree fair began on the premises of Independence Square of the town here on Monday morning amid much enthusiasm.
District administration and Social Forest Zone, Gaibandha,  jointly arranged the fair that was inaugurated by Divisional Forest Officer of Social Forest Division, Rangpur Md. Matlubour Rahman.
A discussion meeting was also held with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Oliur Rahman in the chair.
Additional DC-General Sadequr Rahman, Additional Police Super (Admin and Finance) Abu Khayer, Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension Md. Belal Hossain, Chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad Shah Sarwar Kabir, Senior Journalist KM Rezaul Haque, and Md. Shariful Islam, officer-in-charge of Social Forest Office, Social Forest Zone, Gaibandha, addressed the function, among others.
The speakers, in their speech, underscored the need for planting more trees at the homesteads and open spaces to protect the environment from its degradation and to save the country from catastrophe of climate change side by side with meeting the nutritional and wood demand.
Officer-in-Charge of forest office here Md. Shariful Islam, in his speech, explained various beneficial aspects of trees and homestead gardening in human life and urged all to plant saplings of fruit-bearing and timber trees around their homesteads to help maintain ecological balance.
DC Oliur Rahman in his concluding speech called upon all to visit the fair with their children and buy different saplings of fruit-bearing trees to boost production of fruits.
More than 20 stalls of different government departments, non-government organisations and private nurseries were set up in the fair.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
29 held in Rajshahi
Two buses fined for charging extra fare
Tree fair launched in Feni
Mother demands punishment for killer
Six children drown in five districts
A colourful   rally was brought out in Gaibandha Town
Sound pollution cripples normal life in Pabna
Tree fair on in Gaibandha


Latest News
Putin visits Iran in rare international trip
Father, son killed in Habiganj road accident
Atiqul warns of legal action against properties without septic tanks
EU wants full implementation of labor roadmap for trade facility
Triangular collision in Brahmanbaria kills 3
Country experiences 1915 MW load shedding Tuesday
BGMEA, VUMI join hands to provide market-oriented skills to RMG executives
Child drowns in Moulvibazar pond
BB allows loan rescheduling facility for prolonged period
Edible oil prices lowered by Tk 53 a litre in Ctg wholesale market
Most Read News
Halal Certification in Bangladesh
Robust Policy & Actions Required To Tackle Energy Crisis In Bangladesh
Erdogan renews threat to 'freeze' Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
First underwater tunnel in South Asia: A progressive economy calling
Pro-Vice Chancellor of North South University Dr M Ismail Hossain
Krishna Pada Roy joins as CMP commissioner
World democracy, freedom under assault, Prince Harry in UN
Restore discipline in our roads
Sri Lankans to protest against Wickremesinghe's bid for president
Biden and Putin: A tale of two visits
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft