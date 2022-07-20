Tree fair on in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, July 19: A week-long tree fair began on the premises of Independence Square of the town here on Monday morning amid much enthusiasm.

District administration and Social Forest Zone, Gaibandha, jointly arranged the fair that was inaugurated by Divisional Forest Officer of Social Forest Division, Rangpur Md. Matlubour Rahman.

A discussion meeting was also held with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Oliur Rahman in the chair.

Additional DC-General Sadequr Rahman, Additional Police Super (Admin and Finance) Abu Khayer, Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension Md. Belal Hossain, Chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad Shah Sarwar Kabir, Senior Journalist KM Rezaul Haque, and Md. Shariful Islam, officer-in-charge of Social Forest Office, Social Forest Zone, Gaibandha, addressed the function, among others.

The speakers, in their speech, underscored the need for planting more trees at the homesteads and open spaces to protect the environment from its degradation and to save the country from catastrophe of climate change side by side with meeting the nutritional and wood demand.

Officer-in-Charge of forest office here Md. Shariful Islam, in his speech, explained various beneficial aspects of trees and homestead gardening in human life and urged all to plant saplings of fruit-bearing and timber trees around their homesteads to help maintain ecological balance.

DC Oliur Rahman in his concluding speech called upon all to visit the fair with their children and buy different saplings of fruit-bearing trees to boost production of fruits.

More than 20 stalls of different government departments, non-government organisations and private nurseries were set up in the fair.














