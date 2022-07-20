25 poor people get goats in Kurigram

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM, July 19: Goats were distributed among 25 poor people in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Bhurungamari Upazila Social Service Department distributed the goats under the beggar rehabilitation programme on the Upazila Parishad premises.

Bhurungamari Upazila Chairman Nurunnabi Chowdhury was present as the chief guest at the programme with Upazila Nirbahi Officer Deepak Kumar Dev Sharma in the chair.

Upazila Social Service Officer Jamal Hossain gave a welcome speech at the programme.

At the end of the discussion, goats were distributed among 25 poor people.


















