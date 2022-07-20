2,306  landless families to get houses in Gaibandha, Pirojpur

A total of 2,306 landless and homeless families will get houses in two districts- Gaibandha and Pirojpur, on Thursday.

GAIBANDHA: 1,597 homeless people in all seven upazilas of the district will get semi-pucca houses from the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md. Oliur Rahman at a press conference in his conference room here on Tuesday noon.

In the press conference, DC Oliur Rahman said as many as 26,229 houses would be handed over to landless and homeless families across the country on July 21.

Of them, a total of 1,597 houses would be distributed to landless and homeless people of the district in the second step of the third phase, he also said.

Of the total, 234 families would get houses in Sadar Upazila, 135 in Gobindaganj Upazila, 510 in Sundarganj Upazila, 70 in Saghata Upazila, 318 in Fulchhari Upazila, 140 in Palashbari Upazila, and 70 in Sadullapur Upazila, he added.

A total of 19,780 landless families were rehabilitated in 52 upazilas, the DC said adding that the number of landless and homeless families is zero in the entire Panchagarh and Magura. It is a huge achievement of the government.

Among 52 upazilas, Gobindaganj Upazila of the district would be announced as landless- and homeless-free upazila on July 21, he continued.

In this context, DC further added, if anyone is found as landless in 52 upazilas, the person will immediately be given the house with land.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to make the announcement on Thursday next during the distribution of 26,229 houses among the landless families across the country, the DC concluded.

In reply to a query, DC Oliur Rahman said, earlier, as many as 694 families of the district got houses under Ashryan Project-2. Taking this, the number of distributed houses would stand to 2,291.

Additional DC (Revenue) Jebun Nahar, Sadar UNO Shariful Alam, Revenue Deputy Collector Md. Jewel Mia were present on the occasion.

PIROJPUR: In the second step of the third phase, 709 more semi-pucca houses will be distributed among landless and houseless people in the district on Thursday.

This information was disclosed at a press briefing held in the conference room of the DC office on Tuesday morning. The press briefing was chaired by DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman.

Of 709 houses, 215 will be distributed in Pirojpur Sadar Upazila, 36 in Nazirpur Upazila, 70 in Nesarabad Upazila, 20 in Kawkhali Upazila, 46 in Indurkani Upazila, 175 in Bhandaria Upazila and 107 houses in Mathbaria Upazila. Along with the houses, two-decimal land deeds will be handed over.

DC said earlier under the Ashrayan Project, a total of 3,407 houses were distributed including 1,175 in the first phase, 2,004 in the second phase and 228 in the first step of the third phase.

With the latest 709 houses, the total numbers of distributed houses will stand at 4,207.

Deeds of the land belong to both husband and wife, for which women empowerment might be strengthened, the DC added.

Each semi-pucca house has been constructed at Tk 2, 59,700 having tube-wells and rain water harvesting system.

DC further said, the upazila taskforce committee has selected the beneficiaries, and their list was sent to the district taskforce committee for approval. So, actual beneficiaries will get houses, he maintained.

Among others, Additional DC (Revenue) Md Humayun Kabir, Revenue Deputy Collector Md TariqualAlam and journalists of print and electronic media were present at the press briefing.







