25,000 people marooned at Shyamnagar

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 2:31 AM
Published : Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Our Correspondent

SATKHIRA, July 19: At least 25,000 people of 15 villages have been marooned in Durgabati area under Shyamnagar Upazila of the district after the embankment of the Kholpetua River collapsed.
Homesteads are being flooded by the tide every day. There is a shortage of food and pure water.
Water Development Board authority said the work on the ring dam is progressing very slowly due to strong current. It will take a few more days to complete the work.
Tapati Mondal of Durgabati Village said, ''The water recedes during the low tide, but there is endless suffering during the high tide. There is no place to cook. We are having a lot of trouble with cattle.''
Local resident Osman Gani said, the water cannot be stopped in any way due to strong current and rising river water. Locals are failing to build the ring dam despite repeated attempts.
Former chairman of Burigoalini Upazila Parishad Bhavatosh Mondal said, dry food and water are being provided by various organizations. But it is not sufficient. However, if the embankment can be repaired immediately, the suffering will decrease.
Engineer of Shyamnagar Water Development Board Zakir Hossain said, ''The 40-metre dam collapsed into the river due to the overflowing of the Kholpetua River. We will provide 160-metre ring dam. Bamboo piling is in progress. However, due to high tide, the work is progressing slowly.''
Shyamnagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Akter Hossain said, ''The construction of the embankment is going on. Upazila administration is providing dry food and water.''


