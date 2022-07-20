Snakebite kills child in Bogura

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA, July 19: A child died after being bitten by a snake in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sohamoni, 3, daughter of Abdus Sattar, a resident of Daupukuria village under Bhatra union of the upazila.

According to local sources, Sohamoni was playing near her house in the morning. At that time a poisonous snake came out of the hole and bit her leg.

Family members rushed her to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.









