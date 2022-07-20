Video
Wednesday, 20 July, 2022
Snakebite kills child in Bogura

Published : Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Our Correspondent

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA, July 19: A child died after being bitten by a snake in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Sohamoni, 3, daughter of Abdus Sattar, a resident of Daupukuria village under Bhatra union of the upazila.
According to local sources, Sohamoni was playing near her house in the morning. At that time a poisonous snake came out of the hole and bit her leg.
Family members rushed her to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.


