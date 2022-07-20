Farmer electrocuted in Bogura

BOGURA, July 19: A farmer died from electrocution in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shahinur Islam, 42, a resident of Gujia Kholachhia Village under the upazila.

According to local sources, Shahinur came in contact with a live electric wire while fishing in a land next to his house, in which he was critically injured.

Family members rescued him and took him to a hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Local UP chairman Shahid Uddin Shahid confirmed the matter.









