Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 2:30 AM
Home Foreign News

Wildfires ravage Spanish region twice in a month

Published : Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

PUMAREJO DE TERA, July 19: Just a month after a huge wildfire ravaged Spain's northwestern province of Zamora, flames are once again consuming swathes of the region as locals helplessly watch their land being destroyed.
A column of smoke can be seen some 30 kilometres (18 miles) away as it billows into the sky, obscuring the landscape.
Antonio Puga cried as he observed the desolate scene, saying he felt "desperate and helpless" as flames surrounded his village of Pumarejo de Tera.
"We could have avoided all this," said Puga, who is in his sixties. In front of him fires devour the fields, making them crackle. A relentless wind revives embers and ignites pine trees.
A helicopter ferried water from a nearby river and dumped it on the smouldering fields.
Some 6,000 people from around 30 localities in this rural region have been evacuated from their homes since Sunday.
The wildfires have claimed two lives -- that of a firefighter near the village of Losacio and a shepherd whose body was found in a nearby town.
They are by far the largest of the dozens of blazes raging across Spain amid a scorching heatwave affecting much of Western Europe.
In June, a wildfire ravaged nearly 30,000 hectares (75,000 acres) in Sierra de la Culebra, a wooded mountain range near the border with Portugal that is known for its population of wolves.
It was the biggest fire in Spain since 2004.
Desperate locals try to help firefighters stamp out the flames by carrying hoses or transporting water with their tractors. But they are furious with the authorities.
"Firefighters arrived late, the helicopters were there this morning, then they left at 3 pm and now we only have one," said Puga.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

