Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 2:30 AM
EU countries agree to open accession talks with Albania, N Macedonia

Published : Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

BRUSSELS, July 19: The 27 member states of the European Union agreed on Monday to open accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia after Skopje resolved a long dispute with its EU neighbour Bulgaria.
The EU's member states have "just agreed to open accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia!" tweeted Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, whose country holds the EU's rotating presidency.
"We have taken another important step towards bringing the Western Balkans closer to the EU," he added after the green light was approved in a meeting of EU envoys in Brussels.
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and his North Macedonian counterpart Dimitar Kovacevski were expected in Brussels on Tuesday to formally start the accession talks that will take years.
The beginning of talks comes after North Macedonia and Bulgaria on Sunday signed a French proposal that would make Macedonian an official language in the EU, as well as provide other guarantees.
Bulgaria had until recently blocked any progress for accession talks because of a dispute between the countries over a long list of linguistic and historical    issues.    -AFP


