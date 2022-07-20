Wickremesinghe to face low-key lawmaker in tight race for president



Demonstrators burn an effigy of interim Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe during a protest in front of Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on July 19. photo : AFP

The 225-seat parliament votes on Wednesday to decide on the brand new president, who will lead efforts to deal with the nation's financial and political collapse. The home finalised three candidates on Tuesday.

It was not instantly clear how a lot help the 2 main candidates, 73-year-old Wickremesinghe and 63-year-old Dullas Alahapperuma, had in parliament.

Wickremesinghe is deeply unpopular amongst protesters who stormed his workplace and official residence earlier this month when he was prime minister, together with these of ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Nonetheless, Wickremesinghe is backed by a faction of the ruling occasion to be president.

Former journalist and five-time lawmaker Alahapperuma has the help of a separate faction of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) occasion as all of us many within the opposition. learn extra

Protesters, angered by months-long shortages of gas and meals and rocketing costs after the nation practically ran out of {dollars} for imports, got here out on the streets on Tuesday in opposition to Wickremesinghe's candidacy.

Exterior Colombo's important railway station, a gaggle of a number of hundred protesters shouted slogans in opposition to the Rajapaksa household and Wickremesinghe, who they see because the household's candidate.

"We're protesting once more Ranil. He's a corrupted man," stated Duminda Nagamuwa, one of many protest organisers. "If Ranil comes we can not have stability."

As parliament met to finalise nominees for the publish, opposition chief Sajith Premadasa stated he had dropped out of the race and would help Alahapperuma.

"For the better good of my nation that I really like and the folks I cherish, I hereby withdraw my candidacy for the place of president," Premadasa stated on Twitter.

He stated his important opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya occasion and "our alliance and our opposition companions will work onerous in the direction of making" Alahapperuma the winner.

Alahapperuma is seen as extra acceptable to the protesters than Wickremesinghe.

"I'm a reliable politician who can construct consensus not solely throughout occasion traces in parliament however can get the help of non secular leaders, younger political activists, professionals and the broader public," Alahapperuma stated in an announcement saying his nomination final week.

Six-time prime minister Wickremesinghe took over as performing president final week after a preferred rebellion in opposition to the rule of the Rajapaksa household compelled Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee to Singapore and resign.

The third presidential contestant is Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, the chief of the leftist Janatha Vimukti Peramuna occasion, however he's not believed to have a sensible probability since his occasion and allies have solely three seats in parliament.

The subsequent president will full Rajapaksa's time period that was scheduled to finish in 2024.

