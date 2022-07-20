Video
Myanmar rebels claim killing and capturing junta troops

Published : Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

YANGON, July 19: A Myanmar ethnic rebel group said Tuesday it had captured 14 junta troops and killed an unspecified number, in the latest blow to a fragile peace in the only region to have seen no post-coup crackdown.
Days after its putsch last year, the junta reaffirmed a ceasefire with the Arakan Army (AA), which has for years fought a war for autonomy for Rakhine state's ethnic Rakhine population.
Thanks to the truce, the western state was a rare spot of respite, in a country that has seen the majority of its population push back against military rule as the junta cracks down violently against dissent.
But the ceasefire has frayed, with small, sporadic clashes reported since last November and both sides accusing the other of of infringing on territory and harassing supporters.
Following two clashes in Maungdaw, near the Bangladesh border, on Monday "13 soldiers and an officer were captured" and a number of weapons seized, AA spokesman Khaing Thukha told AFP.
The spokesman said several troops were killed in the clashes, without giving a specific figure.    -AFP








