Lewandowski will bring 'winning mentality' to Barca: Christensen

MIAMI, JULY 19: Robert Lewandowski will bring the 'winning mentality' Barcelona need according to new team-mate Andreas Christensen.

The Polish superstar has arrived in Miami to complete his move to the La Liga giants from Bayern Munich ahead of Tuesday's friendly with David Beckham's Inter Miami.

Lewandowski, 33, joins with Barcelona struggling on and off the pitch after seeing arch-rivals Real Madrid win the title and well documented financial problems causing problems behind the scenes.

But Danish international Christensen is adamant the striker, who scored 348 goals in eight seasons in the Bundesliga, will light up Spanish football following his move.

"It's been easy for him to integrate into the squad," the defender told AFP ahead of a Barca training session in south Florida which was attended by around 1,000 fans. "The team has been good at making players feel welcome but he has the qualities and the winning mentality we need.

"His qualities are obvious. Everyone is happy that he is here and he can push us and share his experiences. It's great for the team to have him." Tuesday's game is the start of a four-match tour of the United States with a clash against Real in Las Vegas followed by a meeting with Juventus in Dallas before finishing up against the New York Red Bulls on July 30th. "People know about Inter Miami because of David Beckham and certainly the training facilities here are top notch." -AFP