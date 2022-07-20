Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 2:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Lewandowski will bring 'winning mentality' to Barca: Christensen

Published : Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

MIAMI, JULY 19: Robert Lewandowski will bring the 'winning mentality' Barcelona need according to new team-mate Andreas Christensen.
The Polish superstar has arrived in Miami to complete his move to the La Liga giants from Bayern Munich ahead of Tuesday's friendly with David Beckham's Inter Miami.
Lewandowski, 33, joins with Barcelona struggling on and off the pitch after seeing arch-rivals Real Madrid win the title and well documented financial problems causing problems behind the scenes.
But Danish international Christensen is adamant the striker, who scored 348 goals in eight seasons in the Bundesliga, will light up Spanish football following his move.
"It's been easy for him to integrate into the squad," the defender told AFP ahead of a Barca training session in south Florida which was attended by around 1,000 fans. "The team has been good at making players feel welcome but he has the qualities and the winning mentality we need.
"His qualities are obvious. Everyone is happy that he is here and he can push us and share his experiences. It's great for the team to have him." Tuesday's game is the start of a four-match tour of the United States with a clash against Real in Las Vegas followed by a meeting with Juventus in Dallas before finishing up against the New York Red Bulls on July 30th. "People know about Inter Miami because of David Beckham and certainly the training facilities here are top notch."    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lewandowski will bring 'winning mentality' to Barca: Christensen
Rojas leads familiar cast to world golds
Messi, Mbappe and other PSG stars draw thousands at Tokyo training
Belgium reach Euro 2022 quarters, France held by Iceland
Swiss prosecutors mull appeal in Blatter, Platini case
USA beat Canada for 2024 Olympic berth and CONCACAF title
Ton-up Shafique drives Pakistan's record chase at Galle
Stokes hopes early ODI retirement prolongs career


Latest News
Putin visits Iran in rare international trip
Father, son killed in Habiganj road accident
Atiqul warns of legal action against properties without septic tanks
EU wants full implementation of labor roadmap for trade facility
Triangular collision in Brahmanbaria kills 3
Country experiences 1915 MW load shedding Tuesday
BGMEA, VUMI join hands to provide market-oriented skills to RMG executives
Child drowns in Moulvibazar pond
BB allows loan rescheduling facility for prolonged period
Edible oil prices lowered by Tk 53 a litre in Ctg wholesale market
Most Read News
Halal Certification in Bangladesh
Robust Policy & Actions Required To Tackle Energy Crisis In Bangladesh
Erdogan renews threat to 'freeze' Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
First underwater tunnel in South Asia: A progressive economy calling
Pro-Vice Chancellor of North South University Dr M Ismail Hossain
Krishna Pada Roy joins as CMP commissioner
World democracy, freedom under assault, Prince Harry in UN
Restore discipline in our roads
Sri Lankans to protest against Wickremesinghe's bid for president
Biden and Putin: A tale of two visits
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft