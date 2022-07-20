Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 2:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

USA beat Canada for 2024 Olympic berth and CONCACAF title

Published : Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

USA's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2022 Concacaf women's championship final football match against Canada, at the BBVA Bancomer stadium in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon State, Mexico on July 18, 2022. photo: AFP

USA's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2022 Concacaf women's championship final football match against Canada, at the BBVA Bancomer stadium in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon State, Mexico on July 18, 2022. photo: AFP

MONTERREY, JULY 19: The United States qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday by defeating Tokyo Olympic champions Canada 1-0 in the CONCACAF W Championship final.
Alex Morgan scored from the penalty spot in the 78th minute to seal victory as the reigning world champions avenged their upset loss to the Canadians in last year's Olympic semi-finals.
Morgan rifled a left-footed spot-kick into the bottom right corner of the goal after Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, Morgan's club teammate on the San Diego Wave, dove the opposite way.
It was Morgan's 118th career goal for the US national squad.
The US won the penalty when Canada's Allysha Chapman fouled American Rose Lavelle in the area.
"It always feels good to be called a champion," Morgan said afterwards. "So this game means a lot to us. It's always going to mean a lot. Canada gave us a run for our money. But we prevailed and feel good about the performance."
Morgan's winner continued the veteran striker's recent run of good form. Morgan is leading the NWSL scoring charts with 11 goals for the Wave.
Morgan only returned to international duty last month after an eight-month hiatus that she says helped her "mentally and physically."
"I feel like I'm in form, and some of the younger players are able to look up to the older players," she said. "Especially in a big tournament like this - you just can't replicate that in friendlies."
The Americans captured a third consecutive CONCACAF crown and ninth overall to secure their ticket to France while Canada was denied a bid for a third North American regional title after 1998 and 2010.
Despite the defeat, the Canadians can still earn a 2024 berth in Paris. They will meet Jamaica next year in a playoff to determine another Paris slot. Earlier, Kalyssa van Zanten scored in the 102nd minute to give the "Reggae Girlz" a 1-0 extra-time triumph over Costa Rica in the third-place match to advance to that Olympic playoff.
The eight-team North American regional tournament also served as a qualifier for the 2023 Women's World Cup, with the four semi-finalists -- the United States, Costa Rica, Canada and Jamaica -- all securing berths at next year's showdown in Australia and New Zealand.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lewandowski will bring 'winning mentality' to Barca: Christensen
Rojas leads familiar cast to world golds
Messi, Mbappe and other PSG stars draw thousands at Tokyo training
Belgium reach Euro 2022 quarters, France held by Iceland
Swiss prosecutors mull appeal in Blatter, Platini case
USA beat Canada for 2024 Olympic berth and CONCACAF title
Ton-up Shafique drives Pakistan's record chase at Galle
Stokes hopes early ODI retirement prolongs career


Latest News
Putin visits Iran in rare international trip
Father, son killed in Habiganj road accident
Atiqul warns of legal action against properties without septic tanks
EU wants full implementation of labor roadmap for trade facility
Triangular collision in Brahmanbaria kills 3
Country experiences 1915 MW load shedding Tuesday
BGMEA, VUMI join hands to provide market-oriented skills to RMG executives
Child drowns in Moulvibazar pond
BB allows loan rescheduling facility for prolonged period
Edible oil prices lowered by Tk 53 a litre in Ctg wholesale market
Most Read News
Halal Certification in Bangladesh
Robust Policy & Actions Required To Tackle Energy Crisis In Bangladesh
Erdogan renews threat to 'freeze' Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
First underwater tunnel in South Asia: A progressive economy calling
Pro-Vice Chancellor of North South University Dr M Ismail Hossain
Krishna Pada Roy joins as CMP commissioner
World democracy, freedom under assault, Prince Harry in UN
Restore discipline in our roads
Sri Lankans to protest against Wickremesinghe's bid for president
Biden and Putin: A tale of two visits
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft