Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 2:29 AM
South Africa bat as England ring changes in Stokes's last ODI

Published : Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

CHESTER-LE-STREET, JULY 19: South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj won the toss and elected to bat in England star Ben Stokes's last one-day international on Tuesday.
With England experiencing a heatwave this week, Maharaj said he hoped his own spin bowling might become a factor later on in the first of this three-match series.
"It looks a little bit dry and hopefully it will deteriorate as the game goes on and then if we can get some runs it will put some pressure on the batters in the second innings," said Maharaj, standing in as skipper for the injured Temba Bavuma, at the toss.
South Africa are without fast bowler Kagiso Rabada but Maharaj added: "The preparation has been very good. We had two constructive warm-up games and the boys have acclimatised nicely to the heat and they are excited to go."
England captain Jos Buttler said: "We would have batted first too, it looks a very good surface and is obviously a very hot day."
World Cup-winner Stokes, now England's Test captain, was bowing out of the 50-over format on his Durham home ground of Chester-le-Street after announcing a shock decision to quit 24 hours earlier.
Stokes, 31, is making his 105th and final ODI appearance having come to the conclusion that the relentless demands of England's schedule have stopped him contributing as he would like across all three international formats -- Tests, ODIs and Twenty20s.
"It's going to be an emotional day for us and for Ben (Stokes) in his last game and on his home ground too," said Buttler.
"Hopefully we can send him off with a win.
Fifty-over world champions England made three changes to the side that suffered a five-wicket defeat by India in the third ODI on Sunday, a result that condemned them to a 2-1 loss in the three-match series.    -AFP


