Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 2:29 AM
Home Sports

Asian Cup Indoor Hockey

Bangladesh gets invitation to play

Published : Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Sports Reporter

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has invited Bangladesh to participate in the Asian Cup Indoor Hockey to be played next August-September in Bangkok, Thailand. Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) acting General Secretary M Yusuf confirmed media on Tuesday.
Mr Yusuf said, "The Asian Hockey Federation has invited both of our man's and woman's teams to play in the event. But our women are not used to playing indoor events. That is why we are primarily thinking of sending the man's team there. But the decision to participate in the event is yet to be made. Our President (BHF) is currently abroad. The decision will be taken after he returns."
Another decision is pending as well. The AHF proposed Bangladesh HF host two of the top international hockey events, the Men's and Women's under-21 Asia Cup, and to be the host of these events, the federation will have to pay almost 60 thousand USD to the AHF.
The acting General Secretary of BHF said, "Whether we will host these events or not is to be decided. But both of our man's and women's teams will play the event regardless of the venues."
He said that the decision regarding hosting the event would be made in an executive committee meeting.


