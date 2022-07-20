Abahani flare up after losing BPL title



Players of Abahani Limited Dhaka celebrating after scoring a goal against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the Bangladesh Premier league Football at Bhasha Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla on Tuesday. photo: BFF

With the day's win, the traditional sky blue Dhanmondi brigade raised their tally to 44 points from 20 matches and also confirmed their spot runners-up position. If Abahani loses their remaining two matches of the league, the runners-up position in the point table will be unchanged.

On the other hand, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club remained at their previous credit of 34 points playing the same number of outings.

In the day's match, forward Nabib Newaj Jibon scored a brace while midfielder Emon Mahmud, Brazilian midfielder Raphael Augusto and Costa Rican forward Daniel Colindres supported him with a lone goal each for Abahani Limited who led the first half by 3-0 goals in the one-sided affairs.

Emon opened an account scoring the first goal for Abahani Limited early in the 6th minute while Raphael Augusto doubled the lead by scoring the second goal in the 39th minute of the match.

Daniel Colindres further widened the margin by scoring the third goal for Abahani Limited 42nd minute of the match.

After resumption, Abahani Limited continued their onslaught and this time Jibon struck on Sheikh Jamal's tent scoring the fourth goal in the 77th minute of the match and he completed the tally by scoring his second and fourth goal for Abahani in the 82nd minute of the match.

Abahani Limited dominated all through the proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while Sheikh Jamal were totally off-coloured.

Wednesday's match: Chittagong Abahani Limited vs Uttar Baridhara Club at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj at 4 pm. -BSS











After losing the league title, Abahani Limited Dhaka flared up as they thrashed Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 5-0 goals in the TVS Bangladesh Premier league Football held on Tuesday at Bhasha Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.With the day's win, the traditional sky blue Dhanmondi brigade raised their tally to 44 points from 20 matches and also confirmed their spot runners-up position. If Abahani loses their remaining two matches of the league, the runners-up position in the point table will be unchanged.On the other hand, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club remained at their previous credit of 34 points playing the same number of outings.In the day's match, forward Nabib Newaj Jibon scored a brace while midfielder Emon Mahmud, Brazilian midfielder Raphael Augusto and Costa Rican forward Daniel Colindres supported him with a lone goal each for Abahani Limited who led the first half by 3-0 goals in the one-sided affairs.Emon opened an account scoring the first goal for Abahani Limited early in the 6th minute while Raphael Augusto doubled the lead by scoring the second goal in the 39th minute of the match.Daniel Colindres further widened the margin by scoring the third goal for Abahani Limited 42nd minute of the match.After resumption, Abahani Limited continued their onslaught and this time Jibon struck on Sheikh Jamal's tent scoring the fourth goal in the 77th minute of the match and he completed the tally by scoring his second and fourth goal for Abahani in the 82nd minute of the match.Abahani Limited dominated all through the proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while Sheikh Jamal were totally off-coloured.Wednesday's match: Chittagong Abahani Limited vs Uttar Baridhara Club at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj at 4 pm. -BSS