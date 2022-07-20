Welcome rain in some parts of Dhaka

Some areas of the capital including Dhanmondi, Kalabagan, Mohammadpur, Mirpur, Farmgate, Mohakhali, Banani, Gulshan have received light to moderate rains on Tuesday.

The people of the capital got some relief after the intense summer heat of the last few days.

Apart from this, reports of rain have also been received in several areas of the country.

The amount of rain may increase from Wednesday and as a result, the temperature may drop, meteorologists said.

Meteorologist Hafizur Rahman told the Daily Observer, "It is raining intermittently in several areas of Dhaka. The temperature may decrease a little," he said. He also noted that the amount of rain will increase today.

However, the sky was partly cloudy in the afternoon and the heat of the sun was very high since Tuesday morning.

The extreme heat makes people uncomfortable and amid this situation, various parts of Dhaka city received rains at 6:00pm that helped to decrease the temperature slightly.

However, the amount of rain was not much and if such a situation goes on then city dwellers would experience extreme heat again.

According to the Meteorologist Department, the low pressure stationed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and Odisha- West Bengal coast has moved northwest and has joined the monsoon axis.

The monsoon axis extends through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Gangetic West Bengal and central Bangladesh to Assam.