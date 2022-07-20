Talks on electricity doesn’t suit BNP’s mouth: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said talking about electricity does not suit the mouths of BNP leaders.

"How do the BNP leaders talk about electricity? Do they have any shame?" he questioned while speaking at a press conference at his official residence here this morning.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said the country's people did not get electricity during the BNP regime but they got electric poles. "So, how do they (BNP leaders) talk about electricity?" he asked.

He said those, who plunged the country into darkness during their regime when there was load-shedding for half a day and factories were shut down, are now talking about power crisis.

Quader said the people did not forget "the power-connectionless pole corruption", firing on public procession demanding power, demonstration with kerosene lamps and blockade of Bidyut Bhaban. Calling upon the people to cooperate with the measures the government has taken for optimum use of power considering the welfare of the country and its people, he said: "I am urging the countrymen to be patient amid temporary crisis and cooperate with".

He also asked the people to keep confidence in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who turns crisis into possibility.

Requesting all not to pay heed to anyone's words, the AL general secretary said the power crisis will be overcome within a short time under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. -BSS







