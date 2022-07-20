50 HC benches formed to run judicial functions

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique on Monday formed a total of 50 benches of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court comprised of judges with specific judicial powers for conducting judicial proceedings.

The Chief Justice formed the 50 benches of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court two days before of its reopening after 17-day of long vacation, which started from July 3. The Supreme Court will reopen on July 20.

According to a notification from the Chief Justice's office on the Supreme Court website said, "I hereby direct that from 10:30am next Wednesday (July 20) the benches have been constituted for conducting the judicial work of the High Court Division."

The notice mentioned the names of 50 single and double benches with specific jurisdiction. Among these benches, the Chief Justice formed a total of 30 benches with double judges while 20 benches formed with single judges.











