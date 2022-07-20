Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 2:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Call for scrapping licences of 25  recruiting agency syndicate

Published : Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent

Leaders of Sammilito Samonnay Front (SSF), an electoral platform of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) on Monday demanded cancellation of the licences of the syndicate members of 25 recruiting agencies to ensure transparent process in manpower export to Malaysia.
They have also recommended imposing punishment on the syndicate members for their intention to deprive the rights of the country's authorized recruiting agencies at a press conference on Monday at the National Press Club.
While presenting the key speech, SSF President Dr Mohammed Faruque placed 10-point demands for preventing illegal manpower export to Malaysia through 25-agency syndicate.
He also lauded all the authorized manpower recruiting agencies for establishing their legal rights to export manpower to Malaysia.
"We urge the government to reinstate the institutional rights of the legal manpower recruiting agencies in exporting manpower to Malaysia through abolishing the syndicate system," added Faruque.
He demanded amendment to the MoU between the governments of Malaysia and Bangladesh signed on December last year regarding manpower export terms and conditions which are going in favour of the syndicate members. He also demanded allowing all the authorized manpower recruiting agencies to send manpower to Libya.
The SSF President urged the government to close the 'Foreign Workers Centralized Management System (FWCMS)' in exporting manpower to Malaysia.
He also demanded for ensuring the legal rights of all the authorized manpower recruiting agencies to send manpower as per the Competition Act 2012 and ILO Convention policy. Reaz-ul-Islam, Senior Vice President and Mustafa Mahmud, Secretary General of SSF were also present on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Welcome rain in some parts of Dhaka
Talks on electricity doesn’t suit BNP’s mouth: Quader
Dhaka dwellers welcomed rain after couple of days of heat wave
BNP fears grave economic crisis ahead
Dhaka seeks role of Jakarta, ASEAN in Rohingya repatriation
50 HC benches formed to run judicial functions
Call for scrapping licences of 25  recruiting agency syndicate
DU student march to Railway Bhaban, hands over memo to DG


Latest News
Putin visits Iran in rare international trip
Father, son killed in Habiganj road accident
Atiqul warns of legal action against properties without septic tanks
EU wants full implementation of labor roadmap for trade facility
Triangular collision in Brahmanbaria kills 3
Country experiences 1915 MW load shedding Tuesday
BGMEA, VUMI join hands to provide market-oriented skills to RMG executives
Child drowns in Moulvibazar pond
BB allows loan rescheduling facility for prolonged period
Edible oil prices lowered by Tk 53 a litre in Ctg wholesale market
Most Read News
Halal Certification in Bangladesh
Robust Policy & Actions Required To Tackle Energy Crisis In Bangladesh
Erdogan renews threat to 'freeze' Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
First underwater tunnel in South Asia: A progressive economy calling
Pro-Vice Chancellor of North South University Dr M Ismail Hossain
Krishna Pada Roy joins as CMP commissioner
World democracy, freedom under assault, Prince Harry in UN
Restore discipline in our roads
Sri Lankans to protest against Wickremesinghe's bid for president
Biden and Putin: A tale of two visits
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft