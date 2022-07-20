Call for scrapping licences of 25  recruiting agency syndicate

Leaders of Sammilito Samonnay Front (SSF), an electoral platform of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) on Monday demanded cancellation of the licences of the syndicate members of 25 recruiting agencies to ensure transparent process in manpower export to Malaysia.

They have also recommended imposing punishment on the syndicate members for their intention to deprive the rights of the country's authorized recruiting agencies at a press conference on Monday at the National Press Club.

While presenting the key speech, SSF President Dr Mohammed Faruque placed 10-point demands for preventing illegal manpower export to Malaysia through 25-agency syndicate.

He also lauded all the authorized manpower recruiting agencies for establishing their legal rights to export manpower to Malaysia.

"We urge the government to reinstate the institutional rights of the legal manpower recruiting agencies in exporting manpower to Malaysia through abolishing the syndicate system," added Faruque.

He demanded amendment to the MoU between the governments of Malaysia and Bangladesh signed on December last year regarding manpower export terms and conditions which are going in favour of the syndicate members. He also demanded allowing all the authorized manpower recruiting agencies to send manpower to Libya.

The SSF President urged the government to close the 'Foreign Workers Centralized Management System (FWCMS)' in exporting manpower to Malaysia.

He also demanded for ensuring the legal rights of all the authorized manpower recruiting agencies to send manpower as per the Competition Act 2012 and ILO Convention policy. Reaz-ul-Islam, Senior Vice President and Mustafa Mahmud, Secretary General of SSF were also present on the occasion.











