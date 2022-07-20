Video
Home Back Page

Mismanagement In Railways

DU student march to Railway Bhaban, hands over memo to DG

Published : Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
DU Correspondent

A fourth-year student of Theatre and Performance Studies Department of Dhaka University (DU) Mohiuddin Roni including other students of DU brought out a long march towards Railway Bhaban from Kamalapur Railway Station in the city on Tuesday. photo : Observer

Protesting various corruption and mismanagement in railways, Mohiuddin Roni, a fourth-year student of Theatre and Performance Studies Department of Dhaka University (DU), on Tuesday brought out a long march towards Railway Bhaban from Kamalapur Railway Station.
Describing six-point demands to stop hurdles in railways, he handed over a memorandum to the Director General of Bangladesh Railway at noon on Tuesday. Despite several threats to end the protest, indomitable Mohiuddin had taken a stand at Kamalapur Railway Station to protest the corruption and mismanagement of Bangladesh Railway since July 7.
He alleged that some police men threatened him of arrest at Kamalapur Railway Station in the morning on Tuesday and did not let him enter the compound of the station.
Later, he returned from the outside of the station and came to the Railway Bhaban to hand over the memorandum to the Railway DG. He also alleged the law enforcers of harassing him even at the Railway Bhaban.
However, he said they (police) let him meet the Railway DG as soon as many journalists reached the spot.
In the memorandum, the six-point demands are taking steps to stop harassment of passengers by Sahaj.com in selling tickets, preventing black market of tickets, stopping online quota for blocking or booking of tickets and ensuring equal opportunities for online-offline ticket purchases. He further demanded to adopt a long-term plan for the development of the railway infrastructure along with the increase in the number of trains in keeping with the passenger demand.
The demands also include continuous monitor of the performance of train ticket inspectors and supervisors along with other officials and enhancement of the quality of railway services by building strong information systems.
"Food should be sold in trains at fair prices, free supply of clean water and sanitary sanitation should be ensured," the memorandum further stated.
Meanwhile, a number of politicians from different political parties and several student organizations expressed solidarity with the demand of Mohiuddin.


