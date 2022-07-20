Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar train service likely to begin in Dec ’23

CHATTOGRAM July 19: Train communication between Dohazari and Cox's Bazar is likely to be delayed till December 2023.

According to Bangladesh Railway sources, only 72 per cent of the construction works of the much-anticipated Dohazari-Cox's Bazar Rail Line Project has so far been completed. So the remaining 28 per cent works will take over one and a half years time to complete.

According to Bangladesh Railway sources, the project was scheduled to be completed by June this year. But failing to complete it within the scheduled date, the completion time of the project has been extended for two years more to June 2024.

But the government had asked the authority concerned to complete the works by June 2023.

Meanwhile, the government has been trying to implement train communication in the route as early as possible. In this connection, the authority had been asked to complete the works by June next which is now looks uncertain.

So, the Bangladesh Railway expects that the construction works of the project might be completed by December next year. Sources also said installations of over 40 km Railway line have so far been completed of the 100 km long project.

In the Chokoria to Cox's Bazar route construction works of a total of 19 bridges among 20 have so far been completed while in Dohazari and Chakaria route works of four major bridges among the 19 have been completed.

Besides, construction works of nine Railway Stations in the route have not yet been completed.

The Dohazari-Cox's Bazar the train service was scheduled to begin in December this year. But the complications in land acquisition, the absence of the foreign experts due to pandemic, delay in shifting of electric poles, have delayed the implementation of the project on time.

The much expected project was taken in 2010 last which was scheduled to be completed in 2013. The DPP was amended in 2016 last and the period of the project had been extended to June 2022.

The Tk 18,034 crore project financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is being implemented. Two firms of China have been appointed for this purpose.

Of the total cost, the government will finance Tk 60.34 billion from its own coffer and the Asian Development Bank will provide the rest Tk 120 billion.

Chinese company CREC and Bangladesh's Toma Construction Company are jointly implementing the first lot of the project from Dohazari to Chakaria at Tk 2,687.99 crore.

















