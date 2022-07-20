Video
Dengue: 2 more die, 51 new patients hospitalised

Published : Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Two more people died of dengue and 51 others were hospitalised in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With these, the authorities recorded five deaths from the viral infection this year.
Among them, 38 patients were hospitalised in Dhaka and 13 in other districts, it said. As many as 224 dengue patients, including 170 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the mosquito-borne viral disease.
This year, the DGHS has recorded 1,840 dengue cases and 1,611 recoveries so far.
Although dengue - a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries - was first reported in Bangladesh in 1964, the first epidemic occurred in 2000, claiming 93 lives that year. It has since become endemic in the country, with outbreaks recorded every year since. Although for a three-year period at one point, the number of deaths from the virus fell almost near zero, its most fatal year yet was in 2019, when 179 died experiencing the severe form of the disease.
When the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020, it seemed to take a backseat, as only three deaths were reported from dengue that year.
However, 105 dengue patients, including 95 in Dhaka division, died in 2021.    -UNB


