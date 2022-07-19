HC directs judicial probe into teacher disgrace in Narail

The High Court on Monday ordered a judicial enquiry into the humiliation of acting principal of Mirzapur United College Swapan Kumar Biswas in Narail Sadar upazila on June 17.

In response to a writ petition, the HC bench directed the chief judicial magistrate of Narail to conduct the probe and to submit report before it within six weeks.

It also directed the

authorities concerned to provide security and medical facilities to Swapan Kumar and his family members.

The HC bench comprising Justice Bhishmadev Chakrabortty and Justice SM Maniruzzaman also issued a rule asking the district administration and police to explain why their failure to prevent the incident of humiliation of a teacher by putting a garland of shoes around his neck over a Facebook post, should not be declared illegal.

Home Secretary, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Deputy Commissioner of Narail, Superintendent of Police in Narail, and Officer-in-Charge of Narail Sadar Police Station have been made respondents to the rule within four weeks.

Barrister Aneeq R Haque appeared in the court on behalf of the writ petitioner, while Deputy Attorney General Samarendra Nath Biswas represented the State.

Earlier on July 4, Advocate Lutfe Jahan Purnima, filed the writ petition with the High Court on behalf of Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK) seeking judicial probe into the humiliation of Narail college teacher Swapan Kumar Biswas over a Facebook post by a student.

On June 18, a Hindu student of Mirzapur United Degree College posted a status on Facebook supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

There was day-long unrest in the college over the post and rumours that acting principal Swapan Kumar Biswas had sided with the student, following which police escorted him out of the campus but not before he was garlanded with shoes.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media that sparked widespread criticism.

