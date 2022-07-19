Satkhira flood washes away Tk 8.28 crore worth of fish, crabs, shrimps

SATKHIRA, Jul 17: Satkhira district Department of Fisheries estimated a loss worth Tk 8.28 crore as fish, crab, and shrimp on 1,655 hectares got flooded after the protection dam of Kholpetua river broke partially.

The 150 feet embankment, built for the protection of coastal areas collapsed due to

high tide on July 14, causing immense suffering to thousands of people from nearly 3,500 families of nine villages in Burigoalini union of Shyamnagar upazila.

Three days passed, but the authority could not yet repair the broken embankment and the damages from the flood continued to increase till Sunday.

"We are preparing a list of the fish farmers who incurred losses and it will soon be sent to the concerned ministry," said Anisur Rahman, Satkhira Fisheries Officer.

The inundated villages at ward-5 of Burigoalini union are Purbo Durgabati, Poschim Durgabati, Madia, Alpangasia, Bilai, Kalbari, Ruporgati, Purbo Porakatla and Poschim Porakatla.

Chairman of Burigoalini Union Parishad Haji Nazrul Islam said that the dam could not be repaired yet due to the strong current of tidal water in the river.

"But we made some ring dams on both sides with bamboo for now. If the water flow declines an attempt to repair the dam on Monday will be made by dumping soil and sand bags," he said.

He said thousands in the flooded villages are suffering extreme food and water crisis. -UNB













